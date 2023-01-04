Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JXN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

JXN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.49. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after buying an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after buying an additional 1,088,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after buying an additional 1,051,563 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,154,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,120,000 after buying an additional 876,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 517.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after buying an additional 830,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

