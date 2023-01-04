ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Update

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 407,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

ITT stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $81.94. 384,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,907. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

