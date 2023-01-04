iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.83. 2,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 384,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $637.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 57.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 31,004 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

