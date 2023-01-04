iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.83. 2,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 384,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.
iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $637.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 57.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.