iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Increased by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000.

IJJ stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.98. 1,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,787. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $113.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

