iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $240.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

