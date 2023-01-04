iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $82.09. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.53. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $106.80.

