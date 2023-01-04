iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Connable Office Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 7.5% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $45,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.