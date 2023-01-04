iShares MSCI Canada ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 44,147 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 249% compared to the average volume of 12,647 put options.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

EWC stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $33.09. 120,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $41.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at $120,000.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

