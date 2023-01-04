iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 11,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,043,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $85.91. 306,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,345,850. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $108.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.22.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.
Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
