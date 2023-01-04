iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 11,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,043,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $85.91. 306,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,345,850. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $108.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.22.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 81,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 127,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 944.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 129,626 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

