iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Sold by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.4% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IMPACTfolio LLC owned approximately 0.81% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 382.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 584.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. 651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

