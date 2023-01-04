iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $113.36.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

