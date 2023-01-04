iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Boosted by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.0% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 112,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 414,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after buying an additional 98,454 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91.

