iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,303,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,318,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 410,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 311,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,818,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMF traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $56.62. 1,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,328. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $62.25.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.