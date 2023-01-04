iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Lifted by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2,746.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,396 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,043,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after buying an additional 3,049,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after buying an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.77.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

