IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 5% Higher This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $495.46 million and $7.96 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005966 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000130 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.