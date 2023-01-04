Ion Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $97,485,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,507,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41. The stock has a market cap of $225.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

