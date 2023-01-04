Ion Asset Management Ltd. Invests $6.07 Million in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000. Hess comprises 1.0% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.1% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.54.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.15. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $149.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

