Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

