Investec Group (LON:INVP) Hits New 52-Week High at $541.60

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 541.60 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 536 ($6.46), with a volume of 1665554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530.40 ($6.39).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.51) target price on shares of Investec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Investec Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 484.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 441.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 707.20.
Investec Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 434,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 490 ($5.90), for a total transaction of £2,126,947.90 ($2,562,587.83). Also, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 16,678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.20), for a total value of £85,891.70 ($103,483.98). Insiders have sold 525,749 shares of company stock valued at $259,158,960 in the last ninety days.
About Investec Group
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.
