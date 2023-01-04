Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,554 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 1.6% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VRP stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $25.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

