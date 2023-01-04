Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) is Systelligence LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises about 6.1% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned about 1.62% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $19,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average is $82.59.

