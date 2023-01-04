Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Truist Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 2.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $746,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 667,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,986,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

