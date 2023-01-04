Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 207,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,164. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1,008.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.