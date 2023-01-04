Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 2.5 %
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 207,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,164. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)
