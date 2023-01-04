Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.8% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $264.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $402.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

