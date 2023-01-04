Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. 30,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,338. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.