Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.16. 3,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,377. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.