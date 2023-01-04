Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Inuvo by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Inuvo by 740.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 179,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Inuvo by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 707,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,906. The company has a market cap of $29.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.70. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

