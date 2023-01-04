International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,269. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.