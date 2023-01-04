International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.21. 25,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,269. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a PE ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

