Integra Resources (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Integra Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRRZF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 190,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 93,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Integra Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $179.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

About Integra Resources

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral resources company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in DeLamar Deposit and Florida Mountain Deposit projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.