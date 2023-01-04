Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 2,859 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.86, for a total transaction of $622,861.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,668,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,039,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN stock traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $220.16. 119,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,525. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $337.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $468.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 24.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MORN. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More

