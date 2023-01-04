Insider Selling: MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Director Sells 36,760 Shares of Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) Director Corp Emmis sold 36,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $46,685.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 520,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MediaCo Price Performance

Shares of MediaCo stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 325,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Get MediaCo alerts:

Institutional Trading of MediaCo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MediaCo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of MediaCo worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Read More

