Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $352,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,273.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,804 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $134,055.24.

On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 14,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $1,203,020.00.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,149. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Duolingo last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $95.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Duolingo by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at about $4,226,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 92,031 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

