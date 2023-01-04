Insider Selling: Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) Director Colin L. Read sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $10,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. 12,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.95. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $38.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.07%.

Several research firms have commented on AROW. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 47.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

