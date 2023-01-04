Insider Buying: Openn Negotiation Limited (ASX:OPN) Insider Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Openn Negotiation Limited (ASX:OPN – Get Rating) insider Peter Gibbons acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$141,000.00 ($95,918.37).

Openn Negotiation Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Openn Negotiation alerts:

About Openn Negotiation

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Openn Negotiation Limited operates as a property technology company in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. It offers a cloud-based software platform to support real estate agents in selling property online by facilitating the negotiation process, streamlining digital contracting, and automating communication tools that enhances property transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Openn Negotiation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Openn Negotiation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.