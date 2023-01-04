Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Down 10.8% in December

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 727,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Inhibrx Price Performance

Shares of INBX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,598. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,262.54% and a negative net margin of 2,628.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,340,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,195,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,572,981.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $256,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,233,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,303.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,340,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,195,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,572,981.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,500 shares of company stock worth $4,689,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 84.2% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 73,170 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter worth approximately $11,615,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter worth approximately $7,935,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter worth approximately $6,697,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 138.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

