Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Ingles Markets has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.65. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $102.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $352,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 16,571.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.