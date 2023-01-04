Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.99.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($36.17) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($45.21) to €47.40 ($50.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($40.43) to €41.00 ($43.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($46.81) to €45.00 ($47.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

