Independence (NASDAQ:ACQR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 17,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 130,375 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $10.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 218,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,220 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,023,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 204,837 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 470,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,205,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 455,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

