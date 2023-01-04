Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,800 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 547,200 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE ICD opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Independence Contract Drilling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 15,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $45,481.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 15,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $45,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,089 shares in the company, valued at $181,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 241,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $714,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,701,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 674,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.