Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,800 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 547,200 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 7.6 %
NYSE ICD opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Insider Activity at Independence Contract Drilling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.29% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.
