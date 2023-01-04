Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Update

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXHL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare during the first quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Incannex Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incannex Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Up 8.8 %

IXHL stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 3,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,050. Incannex Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

About Incannex Healthcare

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. It offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. The company also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis.

