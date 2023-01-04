IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in December

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

Shares of ISVLF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. IMPACT Silver has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

About IMPACT Silver

(Get Rating)

Read More

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.