Immutable X (IMX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $230.79 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $230.79 million and $7.40 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002943 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00445296 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.59 or 0.02232952 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.18 or 0.30422187 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars.
