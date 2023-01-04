Immutable X (IMX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $230.79 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002405 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $230.79 million and $7.40 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002943 BTC.
  • Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.
  • CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.
  • OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
  • Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00445296 BTC.
  • Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000193 BTC.
  • 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.59 or 0.02232952 BTC.
  • Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
  • QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.18 or 0.30422187 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

