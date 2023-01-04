Iberdrola, S.A. (IBDRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.58 on February 13th

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.577 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th.

Iberdrola Trading Down 0.5 %

IBDRY stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBDRY. Barclays lifted their price target on Iberdrola from €14.00 ($14.89) to €14.10 ($15.00) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Iberdrola from €12.75 ($13.56) to €11.80 ($12.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Iberdrola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

