IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 20,599 Shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,599 shares during the quarter. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBUS. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $2,035,000.

Get Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

PBUS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,474 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $28.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.