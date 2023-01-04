IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 54,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. 4,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,449. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26.

