IAG Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,779 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3,940.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 546.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 76,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,225. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01.

