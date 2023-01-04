IAG Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 57,772 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,142,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 55,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 289,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.07. 19,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,916. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average of $123.08.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.