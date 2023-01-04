IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 27,385 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. 3,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.