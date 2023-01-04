IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 50,287 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 617,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.1% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.